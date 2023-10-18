Saturday, October 21st from 9:00am to 2:00pm, the Buffalo Senior Center and DJ’s Grocery will be sponsoring a “Stuff the Bus” food drive. The Senior Center bus will be parked at DJ’s and accepting donations for our local food pantry while trying to see how full we can get their bus. The Senior Center will be giving away a $2.00 Buffalo Area Transit ride ticket for each donation. There will also be other chances at gift cards from DJ’s and Subway. Weather permitting, we will have something special for the kiddos too. Come on out, have some fun and support the Bread of Life Food Pantry!