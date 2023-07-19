A resident under supervised care at a state facility in Lander stole a vehicle from the center and drove it to Sheridan, where it was later found in flames. That vehicle stolen from the Wyoming Life Resource Center was found a blaze west of town on Big Goose Road. The driver was taken to Sheridan Memorial Hospital for medical care.

It’s unclear how the resident was able to access a vehicle and leave the Wyoming Life Resource Center. The Wyoming Department of Health is investigating the incident.