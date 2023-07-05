Sheridan Fulmer Public Library will host an art exhibition by local award-winning photographer, Steve Bourne. The photos will be on display in the gallery mezzanine throughout the month of July. Bourne is known for capturing the essence of our community and the beauty of local natural wonders including Steamboat Rock and the Tongue River Canyon. The public is invited to an artist’s reception on July 5th, 4 – 6 P.M. Light refreshments will be served.