The Wyoming High School Volleyball State Championships will be played this weekend at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. The playing floor will be sectioned off into four different volleyball courts.

Round One (Thursday, November 3rd):

CLASS 4A: (in front of Sections 105 & 106)

Game 1: (W1) Kelly Walsh vs. (E4) Thunder Basin, 3 p.m.

Game 2: (E2) Laramie vs. (W3) Riverton, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (W2) Cody vs. (E3) Natrona County, 6 p.m.

Game 4: (E1) Cheyenne East vs. (W4) Star Valley, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A: (in front of Sections 117 & 118)

Game 1: (W1) Mountain View vs. (E4) Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Game 2: (E2) Douglas vs. (W3) Powell, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (W2) Lyman vs. (E3) Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Game 4: (E1) Wheatland vs. (W4) Worland, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A: (in front of Sections 102 & 103)

Game 1: (W1) Rocky Mountain vs. (E4) Tongue River, 3 p.m.

Game 2: (E2) Burns vs. (W3) Greybull, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (W2) Shoshoni vs. (E3) Wright, 6 p.m.

Game 4: (E1) Big Horn vs. (W4) Kemmerer, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A: (in front of sections 120 & 121)

Game 1: (W1) Riverside vs. (E4) Rock River, 3 p.m.

Game 2: (E2) Hulett vs. (W3) Little Snake River, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (W2) Cokeville vs. (E3) Kaycee, 6 p.m.

Game 4: (E1) Southeast vs. (W4) Saratoga, 7:30 p.m.