WY HS FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 4A :

(1) Sheridan vs. (4) Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m. on Friday

(2) Cheyenne East vs. (3) Natrona County, 6 p.m. on Friday

CLASS 3A :

(W1) Cody vs. (E2) Buffalo, 5 p.m. on Friday

(E1) Douglas vs. (W2) Star Valley, 6 p.m. on Friday

CLASS 2A:

(W1) Lovell vs. (W3) Cokeville, 1 p.m. on Saturday

(E1) Big Horn vs. (W2) Lyman, noon on Friday

9 MAN :

(W1) Shoshoni vs. (W3) Wind River, 2 p.m. on Saturday

(E1) Pine Bluffs vs. (W2) Rocky Mountain, 4 p.m. on Friday

6 MAN :

(S1) Little Snake River vs. (S3) Encampment, noon on Friday

(N1) Burlington vs. (S2) Dubois, 2 p.m. on Friday

The five state championship games will be at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Nov. 11 and 12, 2022.

Class 2A and 3A will be on Friday, Nov. 11 at noon and 3 p.m., respectively.

Class 1A 6-Man, Class 1A 9-Man, and Class 4A will be on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m