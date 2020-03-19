An unidentified male was arrested shortly before 2am on Tuesday by the Sheridan Police Department after responding to a report of a stabbing and choking of a female victim in an apartment earlier on Monday evening.
It was reported that the female was allegedly stabbed by the man with a knife., according to Lt. Travis Koltiska.
Responding officers entered the apartment after hearing yelling coming from the apartment and found the male on top of the victim and choking her.
A taser was deployed when the male refused to officer commands.
The suspect has been charged with suspicion of first degree murder and reckless endangering.
An investigation remains ongoing.