An unidentified male was arrested shortly before 2am on Tuesday by the Sheridan Police Department after responding to a report of a stabbing and choking of a female victim in an apartment earlier on Monday evening.

It was reported that the female was allegedly stabbed by the man with a knife., according to Lt. Travis Koltiska.

Responding officers entered the apartment after hearing yelling coming from the apartment and found the male on top of the victim and choking her.

A taser was deployed when the male refused to officer commands.

The suspect has been charged with suspicion of first degree murder and reckless endangering.

An investigation remains ongoing.

