The Wyoming Highway Patrol will be watching sections of roadways prone to flooding this spring season. Lieutenant Erik Jorgenson of the Wyoming Highway Patrol says troopers will be keeping a sharp eye on a few locations that have flooded in past years. When flooding has taken the Interstate out of commission, Jorgenson said much of the large truck traffic utilizes the mountain passes. He and his team voice caution to newer semi-truck operators who may not have driven the grades on those passes in the past.