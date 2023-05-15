SPORTS REPORT (05-15-23)
TRACK & FIELD:
3A EAST REGIONALS @ Rawlins:
Buffalo Lady Bison – 1st Place
Buffalo Bison – 2nd Place
4A EAST REGIONALS @ Gillette:
Sheridan Lady Broncs – 3rd Place
Sheridan Broncs – 3rd Place
SOCCER SCOREBOARD:
4A EAST REGIONALS:
GIRLS:
Thunder Basin 4 – Cheyenne East 0 – Championship
Laramie 3 – Sheridan 2 (OT) – 3rd Place
BOYS:
Cheyenne Central 2 – Thunder Basin 0 – Championship
Sheridan 2 – Laramie 1 – 3rd Place
3A Soccer Regionals are this weekend.
LEGION BASEBALL SCOREBOARD:
Area games were rained out over the weekend.
IN THE NBA:
SATURDAY:
Lakers defeated Warriors to knock out Golden State.
SUNDAY:
Celtics defeated 76ers to knock out Philadelphia.
TUESDAY:
Denver vs LA @ 6:30pm (Game 1)
WEDNESDAY:
Miami vs Boston @ 6:30pm (Game 1)