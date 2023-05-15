0 likes11 views1 min

SPORTS REPORT (05-15-23)

 

TRACK & FIELD:

3A EAST REGIONALS @ Rawlins:

Buffalo Lady Bison – 1st Place

Buffalo Bison – 2nd Place

 

4A EAST REGIONALS @ Gillette:

Sheridan Lady Broncs – 3rd Place

Sheridan Broncs – 3rd Place

 

 

 

SOCCER SCOREBOARD:

4A EAST REGIONALS:

GIRLS:

Thunder Basin 4 – Cheyenne East 0  – Championship

Laramie 3 – Sheridan 2 (OT)  – 3rd Place

BOYS:

Cheyenne Central 2 – Thunder Basin 0  – Championship

Sheridan 2 – Laramie 1  – 3rd Place

 

3A Soccer Regionals are this weekend.

 

LEGION BASEBALL SCOREBOARD:

Area games were rained out over the weekend.

 

 

IN THE NBA:

SATURDAY:

Lakers defeated Warriors to knock out Golden State.

SUNDAY:

Celtics defeated 76ers to knock out Philadelphia.

TUESDAY:

Denver vs LA @ 6:30pm (Game 1)

WEDNESDAY:

Miami vs Boston @ 6:30pm (Game 1)

Latest Happenings Sports
0 Facebook Twitter