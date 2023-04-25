SPORTS REPORT (04-25-23)

The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets have agreed to terms on a trade for Aaron Rodgers.

The teams switch first round picks this year (Packers now pick 13th and the Jets pick 15th).

The Packers also acquire a second round pick this year (#42); a sixth round pick this year (#207); and a conditional Second Round pick in 2024 (if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays this season it will be a First Round Pick in 2024; if he plays less than 65% of the plays this season it is a second round pick in 2024).

The Jets acquire a Fifth Round pick this year (#170) along with Aaron Rodgers.

TRACK & FIELD SCOREBOARD:

TODAY:

Sheridan competes at the Basin Nation Invite #1 at Thunder Basin in Gillette.

THURSDAY:

Sheridan competes at the Basin Nation Invite #2 at Thunder Basin.

FRIDAY:

Buffalo hosts the Non-Twilight w/Buffalo, Kaycee, Big Horn, Tongue River and six other schools in competition. Begins at 10:00am.

Arvada-Clearmont competes in Wright at the Scott Hardy Memorial.

Wyoming Track Classic at Kelly Walsh in Casper. Student athletes with a Top 8 time in track events; or a Top 9 mark (and tie) in field events are invited.

SOCCER SCOREBOARD:

THURSDAY:

Buffalo hosts Cody – Lady Bison – 4:00pm / Bison – 6:00pm

FRIDAY:

Sheridan Broncs @ Cheyenne Central – 6:00pm

Sheridan Lady Broncs host Cheyenne Central – 6:00pm

SATURDAY:

Sheridan Broncs @ Cheyenne East – 12:00pm

Sheridan Lady Broncs host Cheyenne East – 12:00pm

Sheridan Broncs soccer team is 6 – 2 – 2 on the season, 4 – 2 – 2 in the conference. The Broncs are third in the 4A East.

Sheridan Lady Broncs soccer team is 4 – 5 on the season, 3 – 4 in the conference. The Lady Broncs are fifth in the 4A East.

The Buffalo Bison soccer team is 2 – 3 on the season, 2 – 2 in the conference. The Bison are fourth in the 3A East.

The Buffalo Lady Bison soccer team is 3 – 3 on the season, 3 – 2 in the conference. The Lady Bison are third in the 3A East.