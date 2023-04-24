SPORTS REPORT 04-24-23

LEGION BASEBALL SCOREBOARD:

SATURDAY:

Sheridan Troopers 4 – *Billings Scarlets 13

Sheridan Troopers 5 – *Cheyenne Sixers 10

SUNDAY:

*Sheridan Troopers 4 – Cheyenne Sixers 3

Sheridan Troopers 3 – *Billings Scarlets 18

Sheridan Jets 2 – *Billings Blue Jays 12

Sheridan Jets 0 – *Billings Cardinals 15

TRACK & FIELD SCOREBOARD:

FRIDAY:

Buffalo Lady Bison earned a first-place finish at the Douglas Invite. Sophie Burglund earned a first place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 34’ 6.” Grace Peterson won the high jump at 4’11.” Carly Norman won the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.32. Norman also won the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.44.

Campbell County girls finished second, and Riverton took third.

The Buffalo Bison earned a third-place finish at the Douglas Invite. Kieran Murray earned first place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.13. Kieran also finished first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.22. Ryer Morrison won the 800 meter run with a time of 2:10.98. Ethan Rayo won the 3200 meter run with a time of 11:01.78.

Campbell County boys finished first, and Douglas took second.

SATURDAY:

Sheridan hosted the Dan Hansen Invitational.

Sheridan’s Josie Ankney won the Discus with a throw of 122’ 5.” Ankney also won the shot-put with a distance of 40’ 10.75.”

Lilly Charest of Sheridan won the pole vault with a height of 10’ 6.”

The Sheridan Lady Broncs relay team consisting of Olivia Hardesty, Molly Elchlinger, Averi Sullivan, and Abby Newton won the Sprint Medley with a time of 4:22.58.

SOCCER SCOREBOARD:

FRIDAY:

Sheridan Broncs 0 – Laramie 0 (OT)

Sheridan Lady Broncs 0 – *Laramie 3

Buffalo Bison 0 – *Worland 3

Buffalo Lady Bison 0 – *Worland 2

SATURDAY:

*Sheridan Broncs 2 – Cheyenne South 1

*Sheridan Lady Broncs 6 – Cheyenne South 0

*Buffalo Bison 5 – Newcastle 2

*Buffalo Lady Bison 4 – Newcastle 0

The First Round of the NFL Draft is Thursday at 6:00pm.