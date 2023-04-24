SPORTS REPORT 04-24-23
LEGION BASEBALL SCOREBOARD:
SATURDAY:
Sheridan Troopers 4 – *Billings Scarlets 13
Sheridan Troopers 5 – *Cheyenne Sixers 10
SUNDAY:
*Sheridan Troopers 4 – Cheyenne Sixers 3
Sheridan Troopers 3 – *Billings Scarlets 18
Sheridan Jets 2 – *Billings Blue Jays 12
Sheridan Jets 0 – *Billings Cardinals 15
TRACK & FIELD SCOREBOARD:
FRIDAY:
Buffalo Lady Bison earned a first-place finish at the Douglas Invite. Sophie Burglund earned a first place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 34’ 6.” Grace Peterson won the high jump at 4’11.” Carly Norman won the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.32. Norman also won the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.44.
Campbell County girls finished second, and Riverton took third.
The Buffalo Bison earned a third-place finish at the Douglas Invite. Kieran Murray earned first place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.13. Kieran also finished first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.22. Ryer Morrison won the 800 meter run with a time of 2:10.98. Ethan Rayo won the 3200 meter run with a time of 11:01.78.
Campbell County boys finished first, and Douglas took second.
SATURDAY:
Sheridan hosted the Dan Hansen Invitational.
Sheridan’s Josie Ankney won the Discus with a throw of 122’ 5.” Ankney also won the shot-put with a distance of 40’ 10.75.”
Lilly Charest of Sheridan won the pole vault with a height of 10’ 6.”
The Sheridan Lady Broncs relay team consisting of Olivia Hardesty, Molly Elchlinger, Averi Sullivan, and Abby Newton won the Sprint Medley with a time of 4:22.58.
SOCCER SCOREBOARD:
FRIDAY:
Sheridan Broncs 0 – Laramie 0 (OT)
Sheridan Lady Broncs 0 – *Laramie 3
Buffalo Bison 0 – *Worland 3
Buffalo Lady Bison 0 – *Worland 2
SATURDAY:
*Sheridan Broncs 2 – Cheyenne South 1
*Sheridan Lady Broncs 6 – Cheyenne South 0
*Buffalo Bison 5 – Newcastle 2
*Buffalo Lady Bison 4 – Newcastle 0
The First Round of the NFL Draft is Thursday at 6:00pm.