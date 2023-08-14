LEGION BASEBALL

Cheyenne Post Six is the first Wyoming Legion Baseball Team to make the American Legion World Series.

The Sixers lost their first game (Thursday) 4 – 0 against League City, Texas.

The Sixers bounced back to win their second game (Friday) 2 – 1 against Ellsworth, Maine. Julien Romero had a walk-off base hit in the 7th inning.

Cheyenne defeated Troy, Alaska 3 – 2 on Saturday. Wyoming scored three runs in the Top of the 7th inning to get the victory.

Cheyenne plays in the semifinals today (Monday) @ 2:00pm vs Lincoln, Nebraska.

WY HS GOLF

Sheridan’s Garrett Spielman shot the best boys score at the Powell Invitational on Thursday and Friday of last week. Spielman shot a 74 on day one, and a 73 on day two. The Sheridan Broncs finished in Third Place. Lander earned a First=Place finish, and Campbell County took second.

The Sheridan Lady Broncs earned a First-Place finish at the Powell Invitational. Shelbi Gardner finished second overall shooting a 78 on day one, and an 80 on day two. Thunder Basin finished second, and Cody took third.

NASCAR

Michael McDowell took the checkered flag yesterday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Chase Elliott took second place, and Daniel Suarez finished third.

NFL

The Denver Broncos lost their preseason opener against Arizona 18 – 17.