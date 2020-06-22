The “Wyoming Virtual Torch Run 2020 is in full gear and running through July 15, 2020. With the cancellation of the 2020 Special Olympics Wyoming State Summer Games due to physical distancing guidelines, this year’s event is being hosted virtually!

Law Enforcement personnel, Special Olympics athletes, family and friends are participating by walking or running outside or on a treadmill, exercising on an elliptical or cycling. Participants are tracking their miles, taking pictures and recording videos to post their efforts to the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/LETR4SOWY.

The original goals were set to engage more officers and athletes, reach 2,020 miles and raise $20,200. Currently there are:

106 Registered Participants / 14 Teams

2,686 Miles Completed

$6,265 Funds Raised

Because the mileage goal to complete 2,020 miles has been exceeded, the new goal is to reach for 2,020 x 2 by July 15th. There’s still time to join in!