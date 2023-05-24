The Sheridan Police Department is set for a new boiler system that will heat the building. The current system was installed during building construction in 1982 and the boiler is near or at the end of its life. A study of the building’s capabilities was conducted in 2007. Given the age of the boiler, parts are no longer available. SPD Chief Travis Koltiska recommended Sheridan City Council adopt a bid of $26,750 from Associated Construction Engineering of Sheridan for the design of the new boiler system. Council is expected to vote on whether to adopt the bid during its regular meeting May 30.