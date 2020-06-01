Last Friday was the deadline for filing for candidacy of elected offices in Wyoming and locally, there were a few surprises.

In Johnson County, Buffalo City Councilman Travis Lawrence decided not to seek reelection when his term expires in December.

Fellow Councilman Scott Madsen is seeking reelection.

Also filing for Buffalo City Council are Zac Sexton and David Iverson.

Miles “Louie” Sickler is seeking to unseat Johnson County Commissioner Bob Perry who is seeking a second term.

In the City of Sheridan, Council President Richard Bridger will be running against Mayor Roger Miller as the latter is seeking a second 4-year term.

Council members Thayer Shafer and Patric Henderson did not file for reelection, but a slew of new filings came from Drew Davis, Spencer Kuzara, Steven Brantz, Kristen Jennings, Thomas Kelly, and Shawn Day.

Tom Ringley is seeking reelection to the Sheridan County Commission and there were new candidacy filings for Lonnie Wright, Bryan Helferich, Chad Saeler, Ward Cotton, and Michael Cherni Jr.

The primary election for both Johnson and Sheridan Counties is set for August 18th.