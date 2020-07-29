Shipments of mysterious foreign seed packets are arriving in American households in several states.

These unsolicited packages have aroused concern among agricultural officials in these various states and those who receive the packages are being advised not to plant them.

Johnson County Emergency Management Coordinator Marilyn Connolly commented on the seed packets yesterday with Big Horn Mountain Radio…

The US Department of Agriculture is working alongside the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection as the investigation continues.

USDA is encouraging recipients to hold on to the seeds and the packaging that includes the mailing label while you wait on further instructions from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture.

The phone number for the Wyoming Department of Agriculture is 777-7321 and the email address is wda1@wyo.gov.