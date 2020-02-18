Registration is underway for the 17th annual Johnson County Business Expo, sponsored each year by the Buffalo Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event is scheduled for March 20th and 21st at Bomber Mountain Civic Center and is intended to promote area small businesses, especially those without a “brick & mortar” location.

Participating businesses will be afforded opportunities to share ideas, network and seek new sales prospects as they showcase goods and services to the general public.

Space will be available to up to 70 businesses and registration forms are available at the Chamber of Commerce office and available online by emailing info@buffalowyo.com.