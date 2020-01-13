SkyWest Airlines began operations at the Sheridan County Airport early yesterday morning.

Bringing United Express Jet Service to the area, SkyWest replaces Denver Air Connection after its airport lease was approved by the Sheridan County Commission earlier this month.

Shaun Parker, Director of Sheridan Travel & Tourism had this to say about the switch to SkyWest last October when the announcement was first made…

The increased capacity of the aircraft being deployed should eventually lower flight cost out of the Sheridan Airport.

Currently, a round trip flight to Denver is priced at $208.