Area residents seeking to enjoy an upcoming outdoor event are hoping for a snowstorm.

The Johnson County Ski-Jor Wars is scheduled for downtown Buffalo on February 27th, but one of the main requirements for the event is snow… and quite a bit of it.

The event involves skiers being pulled by riders on horseback and is planned for the Prosinski Park area east along Fetterman Street to Western Avenue heading south towards Angus, as explained by event organizer Kyle Todd…

It is a similar event to the one held in Sheridan over the past two years and is expected to draw a considerable crowd of spectators.

Snow, or lack of it, is the major concern as February 27th event date approaches as Todd explained to the Council…

Ski-Jor Wars is a project for Buffalo Events LLC which has held two successful outdoor events in the downtown area in the past several months.