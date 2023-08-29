The Sheridan Speedway hosted their Championship Night on Sunday.

STREET STOCK

1st – Chris Uroszek (Sheridan)

2nd – Troy Cepak Jr (Billings, MT)

3rd – Brian Davidson (Sheridan)

SPORT COMPACT

1st – Andrew Adams (Sheridan)

2nd – Douglas Berg (Billings, MT)

3rd – Jim Garretson (Billings, MT)

MOD FOUR

1st – Dean Larson (Pennock, MN)

2nd – Dax Reher (Sheridan)

3rd – Garrett Bietz (Gillette)

MIDWEST MODS

1st – Austin Long (Gillette)

2nd – Tony Leiker (Gillette)

3rd – Troy Leiker (Gillette)

4th – Chad Switzenberg (Sheridan)

IMCA MODIFIED

1st – Bart Taylor (Sheridan)

2nd – Kinzer McCord (Molt, MT)

3rd – Mario Berger (Billings, MT)

QUARTER MIDGETS

5 – 9:

1st – Eli Davidson (Sheridan)

2nd – Jace Rogers (Billings, MT)

3rd – Rayden Merkey (Sheridan)

10 – 14:

1st – Braxxton Harmon (Sheridan)

2nd – Ames Davidson (Sheridan)

3rd – Mac Davidson (Sheridan)

The final race weekend of the season at the Sheridan Speedway is the Fall Classic on September 22nd and 23rd. You can win tickets to the races right here on the Big Horn Mountain Radio Network.