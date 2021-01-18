FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

January 14, 2021

Phone Scam: Claiming to be SCSO Deputy

Local residents have reported receiving phone messages from a scammer claiming to be a deputy with the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office. The scammer requests a call back regarding a very urgent matter and he provides an out-of-state phone number.

We caution our residents not to provide financial or personal information over the phone unless you are convinced the person with whom you are speaking is a representative of a trusted company or government entity, and preferably only in calls you generate. No local law enforcement agency will request funds over the phone and we never solicit or accept funds through Green Dot or other pre-paid credit cards.

If you talk to anyone claiming to be a local law enforcement representative, feel free to hang up and call the numbers below. While scammers can spoof our phone numbers, they are unable to intercept incoming calls to our office. By terminating a suspected scam call in order to call our office directly, you can ensure you are speaking with Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office personnel.

We encourage everyone to program these numbers in your cell phone or have them readily available at home.

Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office – 307-672-3455

Sheridan County Detention Center – 307-672-5623

Sheridan Dispatch Center – 307-672-2413