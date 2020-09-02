The first round of internal interviews has taken place in Sheridan’s search for a new police chief, but now the search will widen to include external candidates as well.

That announcement came from Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae on Monday.

Five current officers have applied for the position in a process conducted by WASCOP or the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police last Friday.

A minimum of three qualified candidates were not found so the search will now seek candidates from outside the department.

The selection process will now be extended for potentially two more weeks.