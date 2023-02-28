The Sheridan Rotary Club’s Third Annual Ice Fishing Derby at Lake DeSmet on Saturday, according to the organizers, was a huge success. It was a warm, sunny day and the cold winter froze the lake, making the ice thick enough to be safe. Megan Powers, event organizer for the Rotary said that there were 325 registered anglers. She added that due to the wind earlier in the day, the helicopter did not make it up from Casper to give helicopter rides as they offered to a raffle winner last year. The Derby was a success this year. It raised approximately $28k and that money will be utilized for the local communities.