On 06/15/23 around 1150 hrs, a white Dodge truck was in the Walgreens parking lot in Sheridan WY. The truck was involved in a hit and run crash. This white 4 door truck has a grill guard, a white camper shell and was driven by an elderly male who walks with a cane and has a large white beard. The passenger side front grill guard on this truck hit the victim vehicle as it left the parking lot. If you have any information on this crash please contact Sgt. Gerleman at the Sheridan Police Dept. 672-2413.