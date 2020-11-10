In continued efforts to manage urban deer populations to reduce deer/human conflict, the Sheridan Police Department is preparing to once again begin harvesting deer from the city limits of Sheridan.

Officers will be conducting operations in the afternoon and evening hours pursuant to the Chapter 56 permit issued by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

As in years past, all harvested deer will be donated to individuals in the community.

Any community member who desires to receive a harvested deer, with the ability to process the animal, can call the Sheridan Police Department and ask to be put on the deer donation list.

All deer harvested by the police department are tested for Chronic Wasting Disease and citizens are encouraged to not consume any of the animal until the results are received.