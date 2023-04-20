The Chief of the Sheridan Police Department, Travis Koltiska and Captain Tom Ringley discussed the hiring standards of the city’s police force. Ringley said that hiring based on character has proven to be the best practice more than once. According to Ringley, the SPD has been forced to turn potential recruits away in the past. Law enforcement personnel have to be able to trust the uniform next to them, because lives and the safety of the community could be on the line. The SPD is searching for potential officers.