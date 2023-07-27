An 18-year-old Sheridan man was arraigned Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court for possessing child pornography. Elijah Buller was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child for allegedly possessing videos of child pornography. Buller was found in possession of 73 video files on Buller’s Google Drive and at least 137 videos on his laptop, depicting child porn. Buller faces up to 20 years in prison and fine. Buller, pleaded not guilty to both of the charges. Buller cannot be around anyone under the age of 18 unless he’s accompanied by an adult and he can have one electronic device without internet. The device is subject to random searches by law enforcement.