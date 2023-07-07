Sheridan’s Main Street is now closed from Alger to Grinnell. East and West Alger will be closed to through traffic and will allow business access only. WYDOT is hopeful that Dow Street will open by Monday, July 10. The Sheridan Main Street Resurfacing and Utility Upgrade public project meetings have been changed to the FIRST and THIRD Wednesday of the month – so the next meeting will be July 19 at 1:30 p.m. at ERA Carroll Realty, 306 N. Main St., 2nd Floor.