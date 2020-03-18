The Sheridan Memorial Hospital has suspended elective surgical procedures for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus.

The decision in support of the guidelines from the CDC, the Surgeon General, and the American College of Surgeons and comes as the result of critical and thoughtful discussion between the hospital and the medical staff.

In addition, the hospital is preparing protocols for screening and triage of all patients and visitors at the hospital and clinics.

The hospital is suggesting that if you believe you have symptoms of the virus to call the dedicated phone line dedicated for COVID-19 at 672-1004.