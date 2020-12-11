The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears to be the one coming to Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

Both the Moderna and the Pfiser vaccines should be approved by the FDA in the next few days but there are differences in how they can be stored according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Addlesperger…

Dr. Addlesperger indicated during a press briefing yesterday, the hospital should be receiving about 900 doses in the first shipment that should arrive before Christmas.

He also stressed the importance of having area residents willing to accept the vaccine…

Healthcare workers and residents who are in the high-risk category have been identified as those who should receive the vaccine initially.