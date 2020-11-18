A public health order was approved by Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, requiring the wearing of face coverings in a number of public places in Sheridan County.

The order was signed by Sheridan County Public Health Officer, Dr. Ian Hunter on Monday and presented to the Sheridan City Council on Monday night.

The order would require all persons to don a face mask upon entering or in line to enter any retail or commercial business or government facility that is open to the public.

A face covering would also be necessary when obtaining services at or visiting any and all health care facilities, including veterinary services for animals.

It would also require face coverings for those using public transportation of any kind. The driver of those vehicles will also be required to be masked as well.

Interestingly, minors are exempt from the requirements of the public health order, but ages 3 and over are encouraged to comply.

Sheridan is one of 8 communities to submit public health orders mandating the wearing of face coverings and Governor Mark Gordon alluded to the possibility that COVID-related restrictions would be necessary in communities across the state during his press briefing on Monday.