Executive director and co-founder of Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange, Carla Crayton, announced the 10-year Anniversary of the organization dedicated to the care of foster children in the Sheridan region. In the last decade, the Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange program has grown, forcing Crayton to move operations to larger locations more than once. Crayton adding, in far too many cases, social workers have had to remove a child from a dangerous home situation with either very little or no time to pack clothes and hygiene products for basic needs. To learn more about or make a donation to the Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange, visit their website.