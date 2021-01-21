There has been another COVID-related death in Sheridan County.

The latest death was confirmed on Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Health.

An older adult Sheridan County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to eighteen.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve had 2,267 total lab confirmed cases but no change in the last 24 hours

Of those: 61 are active at this time

There are 9 COVID patients currently hospitalized in Sheridan County.