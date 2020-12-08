In an effort to continue to protect residents from COVID-19, Public Health Officer Dr. Ian Hunter has issued Public Health Order #2020-5 requiring that all adults within Sheridan County, Wyoming wear facial coverings in certain places open to the public, with some exceptions.

With the new order, minors over the age of 12 are now required to wear face coverings in the same manner as adults, and children ages 3 to 11 are encouraged to wear face coverings.

The health order wnt into effect on Saturday and remain in effect through January 8 of next year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) people infected with COVID-19 may not have symptoms, but they can still be contagious. Many individuals may only experience mild symptoms and do not recognize they are infected and contagious, and therefore can unintentionally infect others. Wearing a face cover helps prevent the spread of droplets that might be infectious. Wearing a face covering, when combined with physical distancing of at least 6 feet, staying home when sick, and frequent hand washing, can help minimize the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The public is encouraged to follow these guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Wyoming Department of Health (WDH):

Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with anyone outside of your household.

Wear cloth face coverings when out in the public.

Stay home if sick. (If you are concerned that the symptoms you are experiencing are outside of your normal everyday condition, please consult your physician.)

Avoid large gatherings.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

In Sheridan, there have been 1,840 total lab confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 53 from last Friday through yesterday.

Of those: 164 are active (-19 since Friday)

1,665 are recovered (+73 since Friday)

12 are confirmed deceased

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve had 330 total probable cases (+7 since Friday)

Of those: 29 are active (no change since Friday)

Currently hospitalized in Sheridan County: 7

More COVID-19 data and information is available at www.sheridancounty.com/covid-19/.