The Sheridan County Courthouse will re-open to public access on Monday at 8 in the morning.

The re-opening will include a few changes to ensure the safety and welfare of the county’s employees and the public.

There will be three entrances open… West Brooks Street on the first two floors and the East-South Main Street entrance to the 3rd floor.

The courthouse will be open to a limited number of customers in each office with social distancing protocols in place.

A new drop box is now located at the corner of Brooks & Burkitt Streets as well.