At their last regular meeting the Sheridan County Commissioners ratified a Letter of Support for a weather radar system that is proposed for a to-be-determined location in Sheridan County. The letter is addressed to US Senators Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso asking for their support in allocating funds for the gap filling weather radar system. The commission outlined the greatest risk to the residents of Sheridan County is flooding, followed by extreme weather and wildfires due to drought. The lack of radar coverage in the Sheridan area, they said, prevents the National Weather Service from providing accurate and timely weather data.