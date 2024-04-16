Sheridan Community Land Trust

Explore History: All Aboard – Sheridan County’s Railroad History.

Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 am to 12 noon @ Tongue River Valley Community Center

SCLT History Program Manager Kevin Knapp will be your conductor as we ride the rails for a program all about the rich railroad history of Sheridan County. You’ll learn all about the water stops, corrals, and the towns that sprang up around them as the railroad made its way to our patch of the High Plains, bringing with people, jobs, and modernity. No need to see the ticket clerk before boarding, the fare is FREE!

Can’t make it April 16th? Try Tuesday, April 23, 10 am to 11:30 am @ The Hub on Smith, a Center for All Generations

Explore History is FREE to attend and open to all. Please note: we will not ride any actual trains.