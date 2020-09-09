Sheridan College will premiere a Virtual 2020 Commencement Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. All students who completed degrees or certificates following the fall 2019 and spring and summer 2020 semesters will be honored during the ceremony. The college postponed graduation ceremonies normally held in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Graduates and their friends and family are invited to watch the ceremony together on Facebook. The link to attend is located on the Sheridan College Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sheridancollegewy. The video will also be available at www.sheridan.edu/commencement on the college’s website.

Sheridan College will mail every graduate a commemorative program, their diploma, a keepsake notebook and a letter prior to the event. About 450 graduates will be honored during the ceremony.