SHERIDAN, Wyo. – Sheridan College Management & Organization students have partnered with Black Tooth Brewing and The Hub to host two events to raise funds for Big Goose Transit’s Bus Stop Project, which will provide two bus stop bench covers in Sheridan.

On Wednesday, March 31, Black Tooth Brewing Company will host a Pint Night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. During that time, a portion of each pint purchased will go to this initiative. In addition, attendees can donate to the cause and participate in a drink token raffle.

The class will also host a virtual auction from April 2 through April 12 featuring various items generously donated by local businesses. Among other items, gift cards, apparel, art prints, a 1-year car wash membership, 1-year oil change certificate, and gift baskets will be available.

Each year, the Sheridan College Management & Organization class completes a special project to strengthen community ties, better the community and gain hands-on experiences in management and organization. Student Ingrid Bailey’s idea to raise funds for the bus stop covers received the most votes this year.

In a press release, Bailey stated that “This past winter I saw people sitting on the snowy ground or pacing back and forth in the cold while they waited for the Goose Creek Transit buses,” “It looked very uncomfortable for those with accessibility issues and our senior citizens. Public transportation should be accessible, especially for our elderly community, and fundraising for Goose Creek Transit bus stop benches and shelters seemed like the perfect way to help.”

For more information about the events and to participate in the auction, visit the Sheridan College Supports Our Seniors page on Facebook or contact Allison Gingerich, virtual auction manager, at 307-689-2501.