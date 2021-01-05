Employees at Sheridan College returned to work yesterday, as did staff members in the entire Northern Wyoming Community College District.

Students, however, will not return for the spring semester until January 18th.

Registration for semester classes can be completed online via Zoom, phone, or in person.

For those wishing to register in person, the hours at the campuses are from 8am to 5pm, Monday through Friday.

When classes resume later this month, there will be “in-class” instruction with staff and students following safety protocols and guidelines.