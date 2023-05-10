Sheridan College welcomes Rosie Berger as the keynote speaker at the 2023 spring commencement May 14 at 1 p.m. inside the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome. This event is free and open to the community, friends and families of the graduating class of 2023. Berger has more than 20 years of experience in public service and government, serving in senior-level and leadership positions in the Wyoming State Legislature, Council of State Governments, National Conference of State Legislatures, Congressional Conference on Civic Education and the Wyoming Film Division Task Force.