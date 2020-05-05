The Sheridan Public Health Department held a press conference yesterday afternoon to announce the submission of two COVID-related variances to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Variances or exceptions are available under certain circumstances and one would allow for modified outdoor seating and dining for Sheridan County restaurants and bars.

The second would allow for modified church services.

Public Health Officer, Dr. Ian Hunter, commented on the variance requested for church services…

Hunter indicated he relied on the assistance of members of the Sheridan Ministerial Association in preparing the church-related variance.

If approved, the variances will likely go into effect sometime later this week.

Update: WY Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has approved both variances and they become effective today, May 5th!