After an extensive recruitment process, the City of Sheridan has chosen Stuart McRae for the position of City Administrator.

Mr. McRae most recently worked as a pilot in Afghanistan for CACI International, a government support contractor.

He retired at the rank of Colonel from the US Army in 2017 after 30 years of service.

He and his family moved to Sheridan in May 2019. While in the Army,

He has a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the US Army War College and a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Montana State University.

The City of Sheridan hired Prothman and Associates to conduct a comprehensive search for a City Administrator.

They received 49 applications for the position and after a rigorous screening process; the Mayor and City Council selected three applicants for further interviews.

Interviews were conducted by the Mayor and City Council with the support of City executive staff members and community members.