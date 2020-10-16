At its regular meeting scheduled for Monday, the Sheridan City Council will once again consider pay increases for city employees.

HR Director Heather Doke told the council that city employees have been dealing with a 13% increase in health insurance premiums during the current fiscal year and outlined the proposal for the payroll increase…

According to city Treasurer Karen Burtis, the funds are not only budgeted but available…

At the time the city council approved the current budget in June, concern over the coronavirus pandemic shelved consideration for the increased compensation until the fall.

If the council approves the resolution on Monday night, the pay increases would become effective on November 1st.