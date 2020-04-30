The Sheridan City Council spent nearly an hour in negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters Local Union #276 in an effort to avoid arbitration.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions in the coming days and the council will be holding a special meeting later this week to discuss the union’s proposal.

In other actions, the city council voted to amend the current contract with Mike Jackson, who is serving as Interim City Administrator.

The change will allow him to receive three quarters of his current pay while allowing him to work from his home in the state of Washington.

Resolution 18-20 was passed, allowing a grant application for a Community Development Block Grant through the Wyoming Business Council.

The grant could be as much as $48K and will be used to manufacture personal protective equipment for healthcare workers throughout the state.

Phorge Makerspace in Sheridan is involved in the production of the equipment.