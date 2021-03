During last week’s Sheridan City Council meeting, Treasurer Karen Burtis reported that Sales and Use taxes are up by 16% compared to the a year ago.

Burtis also reported that the year-to-date taxes are up 8% from last year’s amount. Thus far, the city has collected $515,542, more than what was budgeted for the entire year. Monthly internet taxes are up by 47.8%.

The next regularly-scheduled meeting of the Sheridan City Council will be next Tuesday.