Sheridan Public Health Officer, Dr. Ian Hunter, updated the Sheridan City Council at its meeting on Monday regarding the rise of COVID-19 positive cases…

Hunter provided additional comments on the coronavirus…

The good news, according to Hunter, is the fact that area schools are not showing an increase in COVID cases among students or faculty.

As of yesterday, there have been 403 positive cases in Sheridan County with another 136 probable cases.

Johnson County is reporting 51 positive cases with another 22 listed as probable.