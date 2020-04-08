After closing temporarily in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hub on Smith in Sheridan has seen its number of home delivered meals increase by more than 100% and is now at approximately 400 meals delivered on a daily basis.

On Monday night the Hub’s Executive Director, Carmen Rideout, spoke to the Sheridan City Council, requesting $25K to assist the home delivered meals program…

The Council approved the request for the amount requested but Anthony Spiegelberg, the President of the Board of Directors, expressed his appreciation to the council’s willingness to consider the request…

The council authorized $25K for the home delivered meals program.

In other business, the Council heard a report from Police Chief Rich Adrians that there have been 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sheridan with no one hospitalized at the present time