Four of the candidates seeking the “At-Large” seat on the Sheridan City Council participated in the Chamber’s Candidate Forum on Tuesday night.

Tom Kelly sees the new population growth that the city is experiencing as the most pressing issue facing the community in the coming years…

According to Spencer Kuzara, that growth is needed to provide increased tax revenue to fund city services…

Kristen Jennings sees affordable housing as a necessary companion to those seeking jobs in the Sheridan area…

Steven Brantz stressed that the city must make essential services as a priority in managing a tightening city budget…

Other candidates, Drew Davis and Shawn Day, were unable to participate in the forum.

Candidates seeking election to the Sheridan County School Districts 1 & 2 as well as the Northern Wyoming Community College District and the Sheridan Conservation District also participated in the forum.

The forum was held at the WYO Theater with limited attendance due to COVID-19 protocols and was televised on the chamber’s YouTube channel.

The November election is set for Tuesday, November 3rd.