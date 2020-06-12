The Chamber is excited to announce the kickoff of its “Live Life Local” campaign with the “Pledge Local Challenge!”

During the Challenge, the community is invited to “Take the Pledge” to become a Pledge Local Champion. The pledge has two parts: purchase and spend at least $50 in Chamber Bucks between June 15 and July 31, and challenge at least two friends, family members or co-workers to also become Pledge Local Champions.

Each week, every new person who takes the pledge during that week will be entered into a drawing for $100 in Chamber Bucks. The drawing will take place each Wednesday for seven weeks at 10 a.m. All Pledge Local Champions will be entered into the grand prize drawing for $500 in Chamber Bucks held on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The Pledge is available online, over the phone, via email or in person at the Chamber Office, 24 S. Main St.

The Live Life Local campaign encourages the community to “Think Sheridan County First” by taking advantage of everything Sheridan County has to offer: Recreation, education, entertainment, shopping, dining, business services, manufacturing, craftsmanship and more!