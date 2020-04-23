0 likes5 views1 min

In response to questions from Chamber members in recent weeks, the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Peak Consulting, will be offering, at no charge to Chamber members, one-on-one virtual coaching to help address COVID-19-related human resources issues.

Between now and May 29 Peak Consulting will be providing all members up to 60 minutes of coaching to navigate the impact of COVID-19 and gain confidence to effectively manage employee concerns in this time of uncertainty.

To schedule an appointment contact Stacia Skretteberg at Stacia@peakconsult.net or (307) 752-3608.

