In response to questions from Chamber members in recent weeks, the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Peak Consulting, will be offering, at no charge to Chamber members, one-on-one virtual coaching to help address COVID-19-related human resources issues.

Between now and May 29 Peak Consulting will be providing all members up to 60 minutes of coaching to navigate the impact of COVID-19 and gain confidence to effectively manage employee concerns in this time of uncertainty.

To schedule an appointment contact Stacia Skretteberg at Stacia@peakconsult.net or (307) 752-3608.